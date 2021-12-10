Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $27.86

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

