Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,905. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,211,050. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.