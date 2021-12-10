Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $127.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 84,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.