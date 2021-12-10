Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

