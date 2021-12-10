Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 59,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.