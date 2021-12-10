Rockland Trust Co. Sells 5,790 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.12. 108,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,117. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

