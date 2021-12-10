Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $209.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

