Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.67. 1,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,581,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,027,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

