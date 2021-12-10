Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.75

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $191.75 and last traded at $191.52, with a volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $185.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,528,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

