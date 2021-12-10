472,545 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGFY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

