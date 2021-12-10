Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

