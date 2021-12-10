Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 16,694 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $47,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $2,940,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

EXPD opened at $128.27 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.71 and a one year high of $132.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

