AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,811.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,638.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

