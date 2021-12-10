Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

