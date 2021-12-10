$0.44 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Separately, Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

