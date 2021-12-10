Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.42. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

