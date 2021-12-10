Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th.

APEMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aperam has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

