Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $$120.00 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.