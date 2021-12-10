WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $990.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,644,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.