Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.33. 10,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.42. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.