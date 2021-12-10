Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $664.12. 5,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $608.81 and its 200-day moving average is $597.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

