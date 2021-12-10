Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.75 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

