Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Celestica stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

