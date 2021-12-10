Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,112.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

BABA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,692,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

