Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

