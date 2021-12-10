Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes $336,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,247. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

