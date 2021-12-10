Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00349166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00096649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.