DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

