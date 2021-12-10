Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

