iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

