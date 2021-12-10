$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report $123.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

