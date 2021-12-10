SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 150.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

