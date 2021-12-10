Highland Capital Management LLC Has $24.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWF stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

