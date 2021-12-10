Rockland Trust Co. Sells 11,728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 346,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 54,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,345. The company has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

