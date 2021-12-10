Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 11,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $217.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.