Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,512. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

