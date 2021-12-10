Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.820-$4.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.360-$2.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,633. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.