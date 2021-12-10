Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $9,877,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day moving average of $297.10. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

