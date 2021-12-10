Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.65 and a 200 day moving average of $365.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.