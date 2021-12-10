Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

