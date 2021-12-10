Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $65.09 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

