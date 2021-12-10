West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 4,031 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.28 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

