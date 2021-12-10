Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.36. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,754,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 323,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.