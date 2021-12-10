Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

