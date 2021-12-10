iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

