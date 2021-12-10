WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.88 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $651.54 million and $13.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005225 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

