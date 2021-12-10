ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $621.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,183.99 or 0.99416963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.75 or 0.00781180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

