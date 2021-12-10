New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $104.85 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $104,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

