Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Cummins by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,118. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

