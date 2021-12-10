CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,276 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $54,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $102.99. 4,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

